Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot on Thursday with thunderstorms possible through Saturday

BILLINGS — An upper-level low will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon into the evening, with some storms possibly turning severe, producing gusty winds up to 65 mph and small hail across much of the area. While brief heavy downpours could occur with these storms, no more than a tenth of an inch is expected. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

A chance of strong to severe storms remains on Friday and Saturday, as the region will be under the influence of several disturbances moving through.

A cold front will pull cooler air into the area on Saturday and especially Sunday, plus keep a chance of showers in the forecast. It will also be breezy across the weekend with gusts over 30 mph possible.

Monday should be a dry day before a chance of showers and thunderstorms returns on Tuesday as temperatures slowly get warmer.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 80s on Friday with some 90s across the eastern plains, mainly 70s on Saturday, 50s and 60s on Sunday, 60s and 70s on Monday, mainly 70s on Tuesday, then 70s and 80s on Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s through Friday night (with a few 60s), then 40s and 50s on Saturday night, mainly 40s (with a few 30s) on Sunday night, 40s on Monday night, then 40s and 50s on Tuesday night and Wednesday night.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com