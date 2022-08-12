Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot with storms thrown in

BILLINGS — Heat combined with monsoonal moisture will allow for showers and thunderstorms today and tomorrow. A few storms could turn strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning and periods of heavy rainfall especially on Saturday. Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas will be possible in portions of North Central Wyoming and West Central Wyoming due to excessive runoff.

As of now, next week looks to stay dry at least through Thursday as high pressure will be the dominating factor.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 90s today and Saturday then 80s/90s Sunday through late next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 60s/70s tonight and Saturday night then 50s/60s Sunday night through late next week.

Have a great weekend. :)

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist