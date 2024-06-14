Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot with showers and t'storms on Friday

BILLINGS — We begin a stretch of unsettled weather on Friday.

Southwest flow will bring hot temperatures to central and eastern Montana and northeastern Wyoming Friday afternoon. This will bring a chance for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall, strong winds, and hail during the afternoon and evening hours.

We'll hold on to a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday where a chance for strong to severe storms remains, especially in northeastern Montana, ahead of a cold front that will sweep through Saturday night. This will bring mainly dry conditions on Sunday and cooler temperatures with highs dropping into the 60s and 70s.

A low pressure system is forecast to influence the area early next week, bringing a good chance for lower elevation rain and mountain snow Monday and Tuesday. This all depends on the track of the low, but there is potential for 1-2" of rainfall across much of the area. Just be prepared for soggy weather.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday will generally be in the 60s before warming to the upper 60s to low 70s by mid-week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com