Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot with potential severe storms

BILLINGS — Extreme heat begins to creep back in today with some spots in the east trying to reach into the low 100s this afternoon. Enough energy is forecast to ripple through to allow for showers and isolated storms this afternoon into the evening. A few storms will have the potential to turn strong or severe with gusts between 60-80 MPH and up to quarter size hail the main threats. Lightning and heavy rain will also be possible.

The weekend is expected to be a mostly dry one as daytime temperatures really heat up under a strengthening thermal high with many areas hitting the upper 90s to low 100s.

A look ahead to next week shows the heat staying with us and not much rain in the forecast through at least the middle of the week.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 90s/100s across the weekend, 90s on Monday then 80s/90s on Tuesday.

Nighttime lows will mainly be in the 50s/60s through the end of next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

