BILLINGD — Today aims to be the hottest day of the week with much of the Q2 viewing area reaching into the 90s. The heat will bring enough instability for a chance of isolated strong to severe storms this afternoon into the evening. Gusty winds up to 60 mph, periods of heavy rain, lightning and up to quarter size hail will be possible.

Skies will clear overnight then clouds will be on the increase again tomorrow with isolated thunderstorms possible by the afternoon. Thursday and Friday will stay dry.

There will be a slight chance for daily showers and thunderstorms across the long July 4th weekend as it turns hot again.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 90s today, mainly 80s tomorrow, 70s on Thursday, 70s/80s on Friday then 80s/90s across the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s/60s tonight, mainly 50s Wednesday night through Friday night then 50s/60s across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com