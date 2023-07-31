Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot with a chance of thunderstorms

BILLINGS — Drier air will help keep showers and storms away for most of the area today. If there is any thunderstorm activity, the mountains and foothills along with eastern MT will have the best opportunity during the heat of the afternoon as there will be some lower level moisture to tap into. Billings may get a storm as well.

It will be a different story this evening as a strong disturbance is forecast to bring a good chance for thunderstorms tonight through tomorrow morning in eastern MT. Some storms could turn strong or even severe with gusty winds and hail.

Billings and areas west should remain dry on Tuesday while eastern areas could see more storms develop during the afternoon and lasting into the evening hours.

Wednesday aims to be hot and dry for much of the area although a few afternoon storms could pop up especially to our southwest.

The chances for showers and thunderstorms will expand to more of the area on Thursday as a low pressure system to our southwest will inject a healthy helping of moisture into the region including up from the Gulf of Mexico. This will kick off a stretch of daily showers and thunderstorms through the weekend. Periods of heavy rainfall will be possible during this period.

After a hot start to the week, the rain forecast for the end of the week will help bring daytime temperatures down quite a bit.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 90s today through Wednesday then 70s/80s Thursday through the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 60s tonight through Wednesday night, 50s/60s on Thursday night then mainly 50s for the rest of the weekend into the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com