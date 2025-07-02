Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot with a chance of severe storms Wednesday

BILLINGS — Wednesday is shaping up to be the hottest day of the summer so far, with temperatures expected to be around 10–15 degrees above average, reaching highs in the mid-90s to near 100 degrees, especially in portions of eastern Montana where a Heat Advisory will be in effect. Make sure to take the necessary precautions for the heat and check on those who are heat-sensitive.

Chances of showers and thunderstorms will increase on Wednesday as more moisture moves up from the southwest and the Gulf. As high pressure begins to move off to the east, conditions will become more unstable, allowing for some strong to severe storms that could produce gusts up to 60 mph during the afternoon and evening hours. Small hail will also be possible.

Thursday will be a bit cooler, with highs in the 80s to mid-90s as the chance of showers and thunderstorms continues. Daily showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the long Independence Day weekend as the ridge of high pressure continues to move off to the east and more moisture streams into the area. Weekend temperatures should be more season-like.

A trough/cold front will sweep through on Friday, increasing the chance of shower and thunderstorm activity. You'll need to keep an eye on conditions if you have any plans outdoors for the Fourth of July.

A chance of rain remains in the forecast through early next week as temperatures begin to rise again.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s and 60s over the next seven nights.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com