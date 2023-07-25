Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot with a chance of severe storms

BILLINGS — A Heat Advisory is still in effect for the eastern portion of the Q2 viewing area (including Billings) through tonight with upper 90s to low 100s forecast. Limit time outside and stay hydrated.

The heat coupled with a cold front will lend to enough instability to bring a MARGINAL RISK for severe storms this afternoon into the evening. Gusts in excess of 60 mph will be the main threat but small to large hail will also be possible.

A cold front will pass through today that will reinforce the low humidity and bring gusty winds to the area. This will heighten fire concerns moving forward.

Zonal flow will keep mainly dry conditions in place for the rest of the week although daily isolated showers and thunderstorms remain possible.

Daytime highs will range from the 80s in the west to the 90/100s in the east today, 90s tomorrow, 80s/90s on Thursday, 80s on Friday then 80s/90s across the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in 50s/60s tonight through the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com