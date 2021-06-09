Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot Today, Stormy Tomorrow

BILLINGS — Good morning.

Our area will get a break from the storms today although severe weather is possible to our west especially from Great Falls to areas north this afternoon into the evening. Expect dry conditions today as we experience what should be the hottest day of the work week as daytime highs reach the low 90s.

Another surface low, dragging a cold front along with it, will give us a chance of severe thunderstorms again on Thursday especially in east/northeast MT and northeast WY with strong damaging winds and large hail the main concerns. There could be a few isolated tornadoes in these areas as well.

High pressure takes over on Friday bringing quiet and dry conditions back into play across the weekend and into at least the early part of next week.

Today's highs will be in the low 90s, upper 80s Thursday, upper 70s Friday, and upper 80s to low 90s across the weekend. Mid to upper 90s are on tap for Monday and Tuesday with record highs in sight.

Nightly lows will mostly be in the 50s through the weekend.

Keep smiling!

-Miller

