Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot today, scattered thunderstorms Tuesday

BILLINGS — Good morning.

Surface high pressure will keep the area dry today as temperatures cool down from the heat we felt yesterday but it will still be hot. A quick shot of energy will jet through this evening bringing a slight chance of showers especially in the higher elevations.

Another short wave will move across tomorrow so rain chances return Tuesday through Wednesday morning before high pressure takes over again Wednesday afternoon bringing a dry stretch through the weekend.

A few strong to severe storms could pop up on Tuesday as there looks to be ample moisture and enough instability to allow for such storms. Daytime heating could also increase that instability enough to bring very strong winds and large hail. Will need to keep a close eye on that.

Along with drier conditions returning Thursday, warmer daytime temperatures also make a return and aim to stay put through the weekend. This will increase fire weather concerns as we get to the end of the week.

Highs today will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, mid to upper 80s tomorrow, low to mid 80s Wednesday, mid 90s Thursday and Friday then upper 90s to low 100s across the weekend.

Nightly lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s through Wednesday night then mid 60s Friday night through the weekend.

Keep smiling!

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

