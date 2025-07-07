Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot. Then not. Then (probably) hot again

BILLINGS — Tonight, it will be dry and mostly clear with temperatures dropping into the 50s and low 60s.

From Tuesday to Wednesday, expect hot and dry weather with temperatures reaching the upper 80s to low 100s, especially hott near eastern Montana's river valleys. While it's a dry heat, it can still be dangerous, so anyone working or spending time outside should stay safe and avoid heat-related illnesses.

No rain is expected over the plains during this time, although there might be a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the mountains late Tuesday.

Starting Wednesday night, a weather system from California will move in, bringing some light rain, mainly to the mountains. By Thursday, a cold front will cause temperatures to drop significantly, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. By Friday, temperatures will drop further to the 70s.

This weekend’s weather is uncertain, with predictions varying on whether it will stay cooler or heat back up. Keep an eye on updates for more details!