Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot start, cooler finish

BILLINGS — Outside of lingering showers in east and northeast Montana in the morning, most of the area should be dry on Monday with near seasonal daytime highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Chances for rain increase Monday night to our west as another disturbance, along with a rush of moisture, moves through.

Daytime highs on Tuesday will be slightly warmer in some spots with temperatures reaching into the upper 80s to mid 90s. There will be better coverage of showers and thunderstorms with some storms possibly turning severe. Strong, gusty winds, hail, and periods of heavy rainfall will all be possible. This will kick off an active a pattern for the rest of the week with daily showers and thunderstorms.

A back door cold front dropping through Wednesday will bring much cooler temperatures for the rest of the week. Daytime highs will range from the 60s to 80s with nighttime lows in the 40s to 60s.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com