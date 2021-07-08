Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot, severe storms to the east

BILLINGS — Good morning.

As we come off another bumpy day weather-wise, a cold front will keep a chance for more strong to severe storms in the forecast off to our east/northeast this afternoon and evening with gusty winds, hail, frequent lightning, and brief localized downpours possible. For Billings, we should be in the clear and may not see a drop of rain today.

It will be hot again today before the cold front cools daytime highs briefly on Friday, but temperatures will push back into the 90s Saturday and Sunday.

With downslope winds gusting to 30 mph, hot daytime temperatures, and low humidity, there will be elevated fire conditions today so use caution if you plan to do any outside burning.

Showers and thunderstorms will linger behind the front tomorrow then high pressure digs in to bring dry conditions across the weekend into next week.

Today's highs will be in mid to upper 90s, mid to upper 80s tomorrow, low 90s Saturday then mid to upper 90s Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s through next week.

