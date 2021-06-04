Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot, Severe Storms Possible Today

BILLINGS — TGIF!

Hot air continues to blanket central to eastern MT and northern WY today and the heat will be extreme. A few spots could flirt with record highs again this afternoon, but most should fall short.

High pressure will weaken a bit today as a cold front approaches from the west. This will allow a chance for scattered showers this afternoon into the evening. There is a Marginal to Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms as cooler air aloft will help ramp up enough instability that could produce wind gusts over 60 mph and small hail this afternoon into the evening. As drought conditions persist across most of Montana and northern Wyoming, don’t expect much rain relief from these storms. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will lessen heading into the overnight.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible tomorrow as the cold front continues its approach. However, it will be very dry above in the lower levels so the rain may evaporate before reaching the ground. Expect windy conditions especially along the foothills.

The front is still on track to move through by tomorrow night bringing cooler air into the region. Looking for daytime highs to top out in the upper 70s to low 80s on Sunday. Will warm up into the mid 80s for most of next week, but could reach the 90s on Tuesday. Rain chances aim to return by the middle of next week, too.

Today’s highs will be in the upper 90s with a few spots hitting the low 100s, low 90s tomorrow, and upper 70s to low 80s on Sunday.

Overnight lows will be in the low 60s tonight then mid 50s across the weekend and into early next week.

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

