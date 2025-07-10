Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot on Thursday, Pleasant on Friday

BILLINGS — After a few days of very hot temperatures, a cold front will bring some relief on Thursday, although it will still stay quite warm with highs in the mid-80s to low 90s. The front will keep a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast during the afternoon and evening. Deeper moisture is projected to move in, so some areas could receive around a tenth of an inch of rainfall Thursday evening into Friday morning.

Friday is shaping up to be a very pleasant day as the rain moves out, sunshine returns, and cooler daytime highs dip into the 70s. The western foothills may not get out of the 60s.

West-northwest flow will warm temperatures back into the mid-80s to mid-90s across the weekend as conditions stay mainly sunny and dry.

A cold front is forecast to bring cooler temperatures and a chance of rain by the middle of next week.

Nightly lows will be mainly in the 50s and 60s through the middle of next week, but a few areas could dip into the 40s Thursday and Friday nights.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com