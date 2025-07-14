Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot on Monday, Chance of severe storms by the evening

BILLINGS — Monday will be another hot day, with highs in the mid to upper 90s and a few 100s. A chance of rain and thunderstorms returns to the forecast as moisture begins to move into the region. A few isolated severe storms will be possible during the late afternoon and evening hours, especially along and east of a line from Lewistown to Billings to Sheridan, WY. Gusty winds up to 65 mph will be the main threat, but periods of heavy rain and small hail will also be possible.

A cold front is projected to drop through starting late Monday afternoon, bringing around a 30-degree drop in daytime highs on Tuesday and Wednesday, along with more rain. The heaviest rain is on track to impact the area Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, with many locations having a shot at over an inch of accumulation. The highest peaks of the Beartooths may pick up a few inches of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

High pressure builds over the region on Thursday, bringing drier conditions and a warming trend going into the weekend.

Daytime highs will be in the 70s and 80s on Thursday, mainly 80s on Friday, mid-to-upper 80s on Saturday, then upper 80s and low 90s on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s and 60s Monday night, 40s and 50s Tuesday and Wednesday nights, 50s on Thursday night, then 50s and 60s Friday night and through the weekend.

