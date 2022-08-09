Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot? No doubt. Then add thunderstorms

BILLINGS — Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week, and may be the hottest day we see for some time. Late day storms return with more hotter-than-average temperatures.

Highs of 95 to 102 will be widespread in eastern Montana and northern Wyoming Wednesday. A few daily record high temperatures for Aug. 10 will be challenged, including 98 in Livingston.

Moisture makes the long trip from the Gulf of Mexico through the Desert Southwest and into the skies above Montana and Wyoming. This increases the potential for afternoon storms starting Thursday.

Storms will be hit and miss, but there is the potential for pockets of heavy rain. 90-something afternoon highs continue with the threat of showers and thunderstorms for the rest of the week.