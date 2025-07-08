Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot is the weather word for Wednesday

BILLINGS — High pressure led to temperatures soaring into the 90s Tuesday, with potential for some areas reaching above 100°F Wednesday, especially from Yellowstone County east to ward the Dakotas. A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 9 AM to 9 PM on Wednesday due to expected triple-digit temperatures.

There are limited chances for mountain showers or thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons and evenings. Isolated dry thunderstorms could produce strong wind gusts and increase fire risks.

A cold front from a Pacific trough is moving through on Thursday, dropping temperatures from highs in the 90s to 100s on Wednesday to the mid-80s to low 90s on Thursday and the 70s on Friday. With the cool down, chances for precipitation increase late Thursday into Friday morning, particularly across eastern Montana.

These storms have the potential for significant rainfall. Snow levels will drop to around 10,000 feet, with some higher peaks expecting snow accumulation. The Beartooth Pass has some potential for light snow.

After the passage of the front, expect temperatures to rebound into the mid to upper 80s on Saturday under sunny conditions. The forecast for Sunday through Tuesday is uncertain, with varying predictions for temperatures and potential rain.

Overall, prepare for extreme heat to transition into a cooler, wetter pattern by the end of the week.