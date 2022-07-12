BILLINGS — The heater has been switched on!

Daytime temperatures begin to rise today with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and we’re only getting started! Expecting Wednesday to be the hottest day of the week with highs in the mid 90s to low 100s.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect tomorrow for Yellowstone County and areas north and east. There will also be a fire risk, so don't cause any sparks. A reminder to limit time outdoors on hot days. Stay hydrated, slap on the sunscreen and wear light colored/loose fitting clothing if you must go outside.

Somewhat cooler air will move in Thursday to knock the daytime heat down a notch, but it will remain very hot. Highs head back to the upper 90s with some spots reaching into the low 100s across the weekend.

High pressure will continue to limit chances of rain this week. A shot of weak energy could kick up a few showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon into the evening and then again on Thursday.

Daytime highs will be in the 80s/90s today, 90s/100s tomorrow, 90s Thursday and Friday then then 90s/100s through the weekend.

Nighttime lows will mainly be in the 50s/60s through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com