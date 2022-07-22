Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot! Hot! Hot!

BILLINGS — Staying hot and dry this afternoon with some areas reaching into the low 100s. Limit time outdoors and stay hydrated. Don’t forget the sunscreen. A cold front will cool temperatures down across the weekend.

The front could kick up a few showers by late afternoon into the evening. We’ll keep a chance of showers in the forecast Sunday through Tuesday as several pulses of energy zip through. May even have a storm or two.

Smoke from the west will continue to waft through the area on and off. Air quality will be moderate today which could affect those with respiratory issues.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 90s (a few 100s east) today then 80s/90s for the weekend into Monday then 70s/80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Expecting nighttime lows to stay mostly in the 50s/60s over the next 7 days.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com