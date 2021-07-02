Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot goes the Fourth!

BILLINGS — TGIF!

After a record setting day yesterday in Billings (100°) and Livingston (97°), more record heat is possible again today. Heat warnings and advisories remain in effect across most of the viewing area. The heat looks to ease a bit next week, but daytime highs and nighttime lows will remain well above the norm.

With this extreme heat, a reminder to stay indoors as much as possible. If you do go out, limit your time, apply plenty of sunscreen, wear loose fitting and light-colored clothing, and stay hydrated. Take special care of the elderly, infants, pets, livestock, and those likely to be adversely affected by the dangerous heat.

Not only is it hot, it’s also very dry so the fire risk persists so take care not to cause any sparks through the holiday weekend. A Red Flag Warning is still in effect for areas north and northeast of Yellowstone County through this evening.

There is a chance for daily isolated showers and thunderstorms through Monday. Some of these storms will be slow moving and could produce localized heavy downpours and gusty winds at times. There will be a slight chance for isolated showers during the fireworks show at MetraPark Sunday night.

Highs will be in the upper 90s to low 100s through Sunday. Expecting mostly mid 90s Monday through the middle of next week. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s through the July 4th weekend then middle 60s next week.

Keep smiling,

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

