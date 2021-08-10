Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot, dry, windy and hazy

BILLINGS — Good morning.

With lower humidity and winds gusting in excess of 30 mph, there will be a Red Flag Warning in effect this afternoon through the evening for the Q2 viewing area from Golden Valley/Stillwater to areas east. Use caution not to cause any sparks.

It will be hazy this afternoon with light surface smoke across the area with fair air quality, but thicker smoke is possible throughout Sheridan County, WY. This could cause issues for those with respiratory issues. High pressure stays with us through the weekend meaning no rainfall through Saturday, but chances could return by Saturday night. Will go with very isolated showers Sunday into Monday as of now.

It will be warm to hot over the next few days before a cold front drops in from the north and briefly cools us down on Thursday and Friday. The above average heat returns as we head into the weekend where we could see the hottest days of this week.

Today's high will be in the upper 80s to around 90°, low to mid 90s tomorrow, mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday then mid 90s across the weekend. Lows will mainly be in the low to mid 60s through the weekend.










