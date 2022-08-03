Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot, dry and sunny today

BILLINGS — Daytime highs remain hot today and even hotter tomorrow under a healthy dose of sunshine. Hang in there as a cold front is forecast to sweep through by Thursday night bringing cooler temperatures into the area.

Dry conditions will persist today. With low humidity and gusty winds expected, a Red Flag Warning remains in effect for much of the area. Monsoonal moisture bulks up a little more as we approach the weekend, so a chance of showers returns Thursday night through Saturday. There may even be a strong thunderstorm or two Thursday evening.

Wildfire smoke will affect air quality again today, so those with respiratory issues should use caution when heading outdoors.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 90s today, 90s/100s tomorrow, 80s on Friday, 70s/80s on Saturday then 80s/90s Sunday through early next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s/60s through the next 7 days.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

