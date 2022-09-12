Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot, dry and smoky today

BILLINGS — Staying dry with lots of sunshine today as high pressure continues its influence over the region. The warming trend also stays in place one more day with daytime highs reaching the upper 80s and maybe some lower 90s this afternoon.

Western wildfire smoke will be a concern today as flow from the west will push the smoke into the area, so air quality will not be great. Those with respiratory issues should use caution if heading outside. The air quality may improve slightly tomorrow, but it still won't be the best especially south and southeast of Yellowstone County.

A cold front down from Canada late tonight/early tomorrow morning will bring in slightly cooler air which could knock daytime highs down into the 70s for some on Tuesday.

Flow will bring the remnants of Kay to the area, so a chance of daily showers and thunderstorms begins by late Tuesday and will stay with us through the weekend. More energy is expected to move through the area on Thursday and this could bring rounds of heavy rainfall.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 80s today and tomorrow, mainly 70s on Wednesday, 60s/70s Thursday through Saturday then mainly 70s on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s/50s tonight, mainly 50s tomorrow night, then 40s/50s Wednesday night through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com