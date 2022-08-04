Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot, dry and maybe stormy

BILLINGS — Expect sweltering heat today especially in eastern Montana where several areas could reach into the low 100s. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for those areas.

Conditions will be very dry and windy as well, so a Red Flag Warning remains in effect for portions of the Q2 viewing area.

Monsoonal moisture builds into the region late in the day allowing for a chance of showers by this evening. An approaching cold front will also aid in a few thunderstorms popping up. There is a marginal risk for some storms turning strong to severe with gusty winds up to 60 mph, small hail and periods of heavy rain all possible. We’ll hold on to a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday.

It will be much cooler tomorrow and the weekend (especially on Saturday) behind the front, but it doesn’t last as another warm-up begins to kick in on Monday. Dry conditions will return as well.

Wildfire smoke may be a little thicker today, so air quality will not be the best. Those with respiratory issues should use caution when heading outdoors.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 90s/100s today, 80s tomorrow, 60s/70s on Saturday, 70s/80s on Sunday then 90s on Monday through the middle of next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s/60s through the next 7 days.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com