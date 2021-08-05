Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot, dry and hazy today

BILLINGS — Good morning!

After some morning rain, an upper ridge (high pressure) over the northern Rockies will deliver another hot day across Yellowstone County. The ridge flattens through the day as an upper trough moves across the region bringing rain to western Montana and isolated severe storms to southwestern Montana today then showers to our area tonight.

The air quality will be unhealthy again today as we are expecting at least moderate surface smoke.

A cold front moves through Friday bringing multiple rounds of showers to Billings from morning to night. With an increase in moisture and instability, there will be a chance for strong to severe storms east of Billings tomorrow.

High pressure briefly keeps things quiet and dry on Saturday before another cold front slides through on Sunday and gives us a slight chance of isolated showers.

This front really cools us down on Monday with highs not expected to get out of the 70s and lows dipping down into the 50s.

Highs will be in the mid 90s today, upper 80s Friday, low 90s Saturday and Sunday, upper 70s Monday then mid 80s mid-week. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s through Saturday night then mid to upper 50s Sunday night into the middle of next week.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com


