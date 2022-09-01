Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot and very dry this afternoon

BILLINGS — Sweltering heat stays with us today as we daytime highs push back into the mid to upper 90s with a few areas reaching 100°. Beat the heat by staying indoors, limiting outside activity and staying hydrated. Fire concerns will be heightened today with very low humidity and gusty winds up to 25 mph expected. Smoke will also be a concern so air quality won't be the best.

A rather dry cold front will push through by late tomorrow morning bringing some relief to the extreme heat on Friday. Heat builds up again across the long Labor weekend with record daytime temperatures possible on Saturday in Billings, Livingston, Miles City, Sheridan and Cody. High pressure will keep conditions very dry through the middle of next week.

Daytime highs will be in the 90s/100s today, 80s/90s on Friday, 90s/100s Saturday through Monday, 80s/90s Tuesday then 90s/100s on Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s/60s over the next 7 days.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com