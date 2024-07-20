Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot and hazy Sunday with isolated showers and t'storms

BILLINGS — Saturday was a more active day for much of Montana and Wyoming with rain showers and thunderstorms popping in the afternoon and evening. Our weather will quiet rapidly after sunset, with most of the clouds falling apart. We can expect a mild and hazy start to Sunday with lows from the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

Sunday will be another hot and hazy day for our region under this slow-moving ridge of high pressure. Although isolated showers and thunderstorms are still possible, we'll have far fewer Sunday than we had Saturday. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and will usher in another hot weather trend next week.

The ridge of high pressure dominating the weather of the Rockies at this time will likely reach its peak on Wednesday, and many areas will have a good chance to reach the upper 90s and lower 100s. A trough of low pressure will try to move this way late next week, bringing a cooling trend with clouds and a few showers and thunderstorms.