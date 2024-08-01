Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot and dry through the Saturday

BILLINGS — Hello, August!

The brand new month starts off very hot and very dry as high pressure dominates to keep rain away for the next couple of days. Daytime temperatures will be warming up as hot air begins to blanket the area. Expecting highs in the upper 90s to low 100s through Saturday. Record heat is possible Friday in several spots (including Billings) and also a few areas on Saturday.

High pressure begins to flatten out on Sunday, allowing much needed moisture to move back into the forecast. This brings daily chances of showers and thunderstorms Sunday through next week as outlooks show a wetter pattern for the area.

Outlooks also show a cooling trend next week that will shave a few degrees off daytime highs each day. Some areas could top out in the upper 70s by Wednesday.

An overall look at August still shows it to be a warmer-than-average month with average to below average chances for rain.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com