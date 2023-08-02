Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot and dry then cooler and rainy

BILLINGS — High pressure will continue to keep most of the area dry today ahead of what could be a couple of days of on and off heavy rainfall. A hefty amount of monsoonal moisture will begin to creep in from the southwest bringing showers and thunderstorms to northern WY first this afternoon before spreading into Montana by this evening.

Expect heavy rain from time to time Thursday through Saturday that could lead to flash flooding in those areas prone to such. Over 1" of rainfall expected through Monday morning across much of the Q2 viewing area. Not expecting any severe weather but some thunderstorms could turn strong during that stretch, too.

We'll get a break from the heat tomorrow through at least early next week as daytime highs will stay below normal for this time of the season. Nights will turn cooler as well.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 80s/90s today, 70s/80s (some 90s) tomorrow then mainly 70s Friday through early next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 60s tonight, 50s/60s tomorrow night then mainly 50s Friday night through early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com