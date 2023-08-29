Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot and Dry, Smoke in the East-Northeast

BILLINGS — Expecting a very warm and breezy day ahead of a cold front that will push through tomorrow morning bringing cooler daytime highs Wednesday and Thursday before warming up across the first weekend of September.

Wildfire smoke down from Canada will impact the area (especially east-northeast MT) through this evening which may cause issues for individuals sensitive to such. The thickest smoke should clear out by tonight.

Westerly winds will pick up behind the front tomorrow with gusts over 30 mph anticipated for much of the area with the strongest gusts up to 45 mph (maybe 50 mph) along the western foothills.

Big Timber to Harlowton could feel gusts over 40 mph. Out ahead of the front, areas like Red Lodge and Sheridan could feel gusts up to 40 mph tonight into early tomorrow morning.

The front will be more or less a dry front, but showers and thunderstorms are possible west of Yellowstone County on Wednesday. The bulk of the rain looks to be confined to the western and northern parts of the state.

High pressure returns to bring dry conditions back into area on Thursday through Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms may fire up Sunday into Monday along with another cool down. Still too early to say for sure at this point.

Daytime highs will be in the 80s/90s today, mainly 80s tomorrow through Friday, 80s/90s on Saturday, 80s on Sunday then 70s/80s on Monday.

Lows will be in the 50s/60s through Sunday night.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com