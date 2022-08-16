Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot and dry, Slight cool down on the way

Showers possible in the east and northern Wyoming today
7 Day AM Billings Tuesday 8-16-22.png
Q2 Weather
7 Day AM Billings Tuesday 8-16-22.png
Fair Forecast - Tuesday 8-16-22
Posted at 4:37 AM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 06:56:39-04

BILLINGS — Expect lots of sunshine today with some late afternoon clouds especially across the eastern plains and northern Wyoming where a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm will be possible. High pressure will keep most of the area dry over the next several days. A few surges of energy will bring a slight chance of showers Sunday into Monday.

Today and tomorrow will be our hottest days before a weak cold front brings a slight cool down Thursday through Saturday. Heat returns on Sunday and will hang with us through at least early next week.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 90s today and tomorrow, 80s Thursday through Saturday then 80s/90s Sunday into early next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s/60s through the next 7 days.

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Get your FREE Q2 Streaming App