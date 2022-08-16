Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot and dry, Slight cool down on the way

BILLINGS — Expect lots of sunshine today with some late afternoon clouds especially across the eastern plains and northern Wyoming where a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm will be possible. High pressure will keep most of the area dry over the next several days. A few surges of energy will bring a slight chance of showers Sunday into Monday.

Today and tomorrow will be our hottest days before a weak cold front brings a slight cool down Thursday through Saturday. Heat returns on Sunday and will hang with us through at least early next week.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 90s today and tomorrow, 80s Thursday through Saturday then 80s/90s Sunday into early next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s/60s through the next 7 days.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com