Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot and dry, Repeat

BILLINGS — It will be hotter today as downslope flow continues to heat things up. High pressure remains dominant so don’t expect any rain over the next couple of days.

A cold front will bring cooler daytime temperatures across the weekend and a chance of showers Saturday. Several disturbances will jet through the area so keeping a chance of showers or a stray thunderstorm in the forecast Sunday through Tuesday.

Zonal flow will continue to drag smoke in from the west. Air quality should be okay, though.

Daytime highs will be in the 80s/90s today, 80s/90s (and some 100s east and south) on Friday then 80s/90s for the weekend and into the middle of next week.

Expecting nighttime lows to stay mostly in the 50s/60s for the foreseeable future.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com