Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot and dry, oh my!

BILLINGS —

The excessive heat arrives today and stays with us over the next several days. Still looking at a chance of record or near record daytime highs Thursday and Friday.

With the excessive heat, the best idea is to stay indoors as much as possible. If you do go outside, limit your time, put on sunscreen, wear loose fitting and light-colored clothing, and stay hydrated. Take special care of the elderly, infants, pets, livestock, and those likely to be affected by the dangerous heat.

It will be another dry day so there is an elevated fire danger, but chances of rain start to creep in Thursday with isolated showers possible west and south of Yellowstone County. Still, the fire risk will remain until Friday at least.

A weak front moves through late Saturday or early Sunday bringing a better chance of more widely scattered showers across the weekend. Could even have a strong thunderstorm or two pop up.

Highs will be in the upper 90s to low 100s through Saturday. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid 60s tonight then upper 60s Thursday night through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

