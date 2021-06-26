Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot and dry next week

BILLINGS — There remains a chance for a few spotty showers tonight and isolated showers tomorrow. High pressure will then take over keeping next week dry and allowing for the heat to rise.

Daytime temperatures will reach back into the 90s by Tuesday and we could flirt with record heat by Thursday. With any extreme heat event, it’s best to limit time outdoors. Also, lather up in sunscreen and keep hydrated while outside. Don’t forget to pay special attention to the elderly, infants, pets, livestock, and those likely to be adversely affected by the dangerous heat.

Highs should stay in the low to mid 80s tomorrow and Monday, low 90s Tuesday, then mid to upper 90s Wednesday to Saturday. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s through the middle of next week, then mid 60s through the weekend.

Keep smiling,

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

