Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot and dry again today

BILLINGS — Welcome to August!

Expecting mainly dry conditions today in Billings and areas to the west. There could be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms, some of them possibly turning strong to severe, on the eastern side of Yellowstone County this afternoon into the evening.

Starting tomorrow, low pressure will bring showers and thunderstorms into southwest Montana that will spread out into the rest of the state Thursday and Friday. There will be a lot of Pacific moisture tag-teaming with moisture up from the Gulf of Mexico by the latter part of the week which could lead to periods of heavy rainfall. Flash flooding will be a concern.

Dry air will start to move in across the weekend but there will still be a chance for showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday.

With this rainfall comes a cool down. We start the week off in the 90s but wrap the work week up in the 70s with some areas even dipping down into the 60s for daytime highs.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 90s today, 80s/90s tomorrow, 70s/80s Thursday then mainly 70s Friday through the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 60s through Wednesday night, 50s/60s on Thursday night then mainly 50s for the rest of the week into the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com