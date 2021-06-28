Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot and dry

BILLINGS — Good morning!

High pressure will dig in this week keeping conditions very dry and help the heat rise. Looking at the mid 80s today, but we head back into the 90s tomorrow. Record heat is possible Thursday and Friday. We could also see record warm overnight temperatures, too.

With the extremely dry conditions, there will be an elevated fire risk as the week progresses, so don’t cause a spark.

By the end of the week, some moisture may move in. This could allow for isolated showers from Red Lodge down to Cody and over to Sheridan Friday and Saturday.

During times of extreme heat, the best idea is to stay indoors. If you must go outside, limit your time spent in the heat. Put on sunscreen, wear loose fitting and light-colored clothing, and stay hydrated. Don’t forget to pay special attention to the elderly, infants, pets, livestock, and those likely to be affected by the dangerous heat.

Today’s highs will be in the mid 80s, low 90s tomorrow, then mid to upper 90s Wednesday through the weekend. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s tonight and tomorrow night, then mid 60s Wednesday night through the weekend.

