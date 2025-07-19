Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot again on Sunday with isolated PM thunderstorms

BILLINGS — Scattered showers and thunderstorms were rumbling over eastern Montana and Wyoming on Saturday, but our very active weather will quiet down by sunset tonight. We will remain quite mild Sunday morning, and highs will be almost as hot Sunday afternoon with isolated thunderstorms returning to our area.

A larger trough of low pressure will settle over the Pacific Northwest the first half of next week, and that will provide a more noticeable cooldown to below average levels (mainly lower 80s). Showers and thunderstorms will be more likely from Monday through early Wednesday as that trough moves over Montana and Wyoming.

A ridge of high pressure will try to push northwestward from the Great Plains toward the northern Rockies late next week. Our weather will dry out and heat up on Thursday as a result, and we'll be back in the lower 90s. We'll maintain the lower 90s next Friday and Saturday, but isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible.