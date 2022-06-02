Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hit-and-miss showers / storms through the weekend

BILLINGS — A series of Pacific disturbances will increase the chance of mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Friday has the best potential for isolated areas of damaging wind or larger hail.

For Thursday, highs will be in the 60s to around 70 for areas from Billings to the west with mainly high elevation showers and storms for the afternoon. For eastern Montana, highs reach the low to mid 70s with only a slight chance of precipitation.

For Friday, overall temperatures are trending a few degrees warmer, but the risk of showers and storms reaching the lower elevations later int he day is higher. Areas from Harlowton and Billings southward through northern Wyoming have a slightly elevated chance of damaging storms with wind and hail being the biggest threats.

Through the weekend and early next week, most of eastern Montana and northern Wyoming has some chance of mainly afternoon and evening rain or thunderstorms. Afternoon highs hit mainly the 60s with most mornings for most areas starting 45 to 55 degrees.

Be aware that streams and creeks will be running higher, faster, and colder. There could be some bank erosion, so use care near the water.