Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hit and miss showers and storms ahead

BILLINGS — As the smoke backs off, warmer temperatures and showers and storms move in. The pattern will hold through the weekend.

Smoke has been exiting into the Dakotas through the day Wednesday. That has allowed temperatures to warm to the upper 70s to low 80s. Expect readings to be much the same by Thursday afternoon.

Showers and storms will favor areas closer to the mountains through the end of the work week. Friday holds the best conditions for strong to severe storms with gusty winds being the biggest threat.

Temperatures will be in the 70s Saturday and Sunday afternoons with a decent chance of rain showers but thunderstorms should be less numerous. The cool down with northwesterly winds may bring some of the Canadian wildfire smoke back into the picture.