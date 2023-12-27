Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hints at changes with the start of the new year

BILLINGS — The weather pattern looks steady for the coming days with warmer than average temperatures and continue dry. But the new year could bring some changes. It is the details we need to sort out.

As a high pressure Ridge builds in across the western US, temperatures will stay at or warmer than average through New Year's Day. Highs will range from the upper 30s to the mid-40s each afternoon, with overnight readings mainly in the 20s for the lower elevations.

A series of disturbances from the Pacific Northwest will continue to bring at least a chance of a few mountain snow showers to an otherwise dry weather pattern. Clouds will be variable throughout the coming week, and winds will be breezy close to the mountain foothills.

While the details are unclear, there are some signals that we could get some colder and wetter weather by the middle of the first week in January. Some of the forecast models want to push the chillier and wetter conditions toward the Great Lakes states, keeping us a bit warmer and drier.

In the short term, the weather should not be a factor for any plans you have to celebrate the new year. Check back as the forecast becomes clearer!