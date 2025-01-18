Q2 Billings Area Weather: Highs and lows will plunge this weekend and Monday

BILLINGS — A vigorous cold front pushed southward over Montana and Wyoming early Friday. It brought gusty wind and snow at first, and now temperatures are falling in this Arctic air. Although additional light snow is possible tonight and Saturday, most of the snow has already fallen. Winter Weather Advisories will continue through late Friday evening.

The large cold pool of air will remain over the northern Rockies all weekend. Light snow showers are possible Saturday, but most of the travel troubles will be due to icy roads, dropping temperatures and gusty wind. Many parts of Montana and Wyoming can expect wind chills from -20 to -40 this weekend and Monday. Please stay inside and safe!

The coldest air will get pushed eastward and out of our area on Tuesday, but we can expect stronger wind. That stronger wind will blow much of the time from Tuesday through Thursday. A small disturbance will bring chance for snow showers Wednesday, and another trough of low pressure will bring a chance for additional snow late next week.