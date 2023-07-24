Q2 Billings Area Weather: High heat and low humidity

BILLINGS — It will be a very hot start to the week with daytime highs pushing into the low 100s especially in the eastern part of the state prompting a Heat Advisory through tomorrow. (See the attached graphic) Cloud cover today may keep those temperatures down a little more than forecast.

A cold front moves through on Tuesday bringing cooler air into the region. Daytime highs will drop a little each day through Friday. Near seasonal highs and lows are on tap Thursday through the weekend.

High pressure will maintain it's hold on the area so don't expect much rain although monsoonal moisture will allow for daily isolated showers and thunderstorms this week.

Daytime highs will be in the 90s/100s today, 90s tomorrow and Wednesday then 80s/90s Thursday through the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in the 60s/70s tonight then 50s/60s Tuesday through the rest of the week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com