Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here is your weekend forecast for Memorial Day

The unofficial start of summer with the Memorial Day weekend still looks a lot like spring. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will pop up somewhere each day through Sunday. The storm system that produced the heavy rainfall and snow yesterday is long gone. But a weak disturbance weak disturbance will generate isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. Most of this will be west and north of Billings, but don't rule out rain anywhere. A stronger disturbance will work in Saturday. There is a much better chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms with this system for Saturday afternoon and evening. A few stray storms fire again on Sunday, but Memorial Day and Tuesday are dry and warming. Temperatures will be slightly below seasonal averages the next several days, with highs in the lower to mid 60s Friday, mid to upper 60s Saturday and Sunday. Monday will reach mid-60s to mid-70s and 70s to low 80s Tuesday.