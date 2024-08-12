Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here is your week ahead in a nutshell

BILLINGS — There are not a lot of weather surprises in the week ahead. It doesn't get hot, thunderstorms look be mainly non-severe, and even the wildfire smoke doesn't look to affect air quality much.

For the most part, morning temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s across eastern Montana and norther Wyoming through the week with afternoon highs in the 80s and some day in the low 90s. Pretty typical for August.

Showers and thunderstorms will be around through most of the week across the state, especially in the afternoons and evenings. Tuesday has the best chance for stronger thunderstorms, especially across eastern portions of Montana. Strong wind gusts and hail as the 2 biggest concerns.

Eastern Montana has about a 40 to 50 percent chance of getting 0.25" of rain or more through midweek. That drops to about 20% for Billings southward into Wyoming.