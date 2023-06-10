Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here is the weekend outlook

Our persistent weather pattern will remain in place keeping showers and thunderstorms each day through the weekend. Thunderstorms could produce localized flooding, especially in areas that have received recent heavy rain. Saturday will be the coolest day for now with highs mainly in the 60s from Billings to the west and low 70s to the east. Then highs bounce back to the 70s to lower 80s for the next 5 to 7 days. The best chance of heavy rainfall will be north and east of Billings Friday evening. A disturbance moving east to west will bring a band of rain early Saturday.