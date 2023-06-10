Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here is the weekend outlook

FORECAST FRIDAY EVENING JUN 9, 2023
Q2 Weather
FORECAST FRIDAY EVENING JUN 9, 2023
FORECAST FRIDAY EVENING JUN 9, 2023
Posted at 6:11 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 20:11:46-04
Our persistent weather pattern will remain in place keeping showers and thunderstorms each day through the weekend. Thunderstorms could produce localized flooding, especially in areas that have received recent heavy rain.

Saturday will be the coolest day for now with highs mainly in the 60s from Billings to the west and low 70s to the east. Then highs bounce back to the 70s to lower 80s for the next 5 to 7 days.

The best chance of heavy rainfall will be north and east of Billings Friday evening. A disturbance moving east to west will bring a band of rain early Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

Download the Q2 Weather app here!