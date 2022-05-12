Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here is the weekend forecast

BILLINGS — Heavy rain and wind creep along the Montana / North Dakota state line overnight eventually edging in to Canada Friday. This brings some potential for localized flooding well east of Bilings.

Another disturbance brings winds gusting 35 to 45 mph Friday as it moves from west to east over the area. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms come along with the wave.

Lows will be mainly 30s from Billings westward and low 40s where the rain is more likely to the east. Highs Friday will be in the 50s to mid-60s.

Saturday is a little unsettled so don't rule out a shower with highs mainly in the mid-to-lower 60s. Sunday is warm and dry with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.