Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here is the timing of wind and showers

BILLINGS — As downsloping mountain winds develop Wednesday night, the temperatures begin to warm. And as the winds ease off early Friday, the chance of showers increases.

Strong westerly winds will develop along the western mountain foothills late Wednesday into Thursday. Gusts around Big Timber, Livingston and Nye could get around 50 to 60 miles an hour with up to 50 mile-per-hour gusts possible near Harlowton, Judith Gap and Ryegate.

The strongest winds will occur during the day on Thursday and could affect travel on I-90 from Livingston to Big Timber, and US 191 from Big Timber to Harlowton.

Mainly mountain snow showers Wednesday evening will stay mainly in the mountains, but a few streaks of light snow could occur in the lower elevations.

The better chance of snow comes Friday as the winds subside. Areas of mountain snow will push into the lower elevations, where several inches of accumulation are possible.

Temperatures stay mainly in the 30s and low 40s for the highs through the weekend. A deep trough of low pressure hits the area Sunday night into Monday, creating good potential for some accumulating snow and high temperatures to slip into the 20s to low 30s for most of the week.

