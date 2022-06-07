Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here is the rest of the week day by day

BILLINGS — Patchy fog can be expected in eastern Montana Wednesday morning, especially in the areas closer to the Dakotas. Morning readings will be mainly in the 40s.

A weak disturbance will move from west to east across the area late in the day, creating clouds and a few rain showers and low-impact thunderstorms. Highs on Wednesday will climb into the mid to upper 70s.

After another day of 70-something afternoon temperatures on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will bring the warmest days so far this year with highs reaching the 80s.

Thunderstorms increase later Saturday and by Sunday and may include some strong to severe storms capable of damaging winds and large hail. Monday and Tuesday trend cooler with showers on Monday.