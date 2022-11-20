Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here is the outlook approaching Thanksgiving travel

BILLINGS — We don't escape the wind, but it will come and go, and will now favor the usually wind areas from Billings to the west. Temperatures edge up a bit every day.

While winds back off Sunday evening, in Livingston the risk of gusts 45 to 55 mph continues overnight. Winds continue again Monday and Monday evening,

Wednesday is also looking windy as a cold front moves through, again favoring the wind-prone areas close to the mountains.

Lows the next few nights will be in the teens to lower 20, but edge to the 20s and 30s as the week goes on. Expect 20s to 30s for Monday afternoon highs, but reachign the 40s to low 50s Thursday through Saturday.

A disturbance late Tuesday through Wednesday will bring scattered showers and wind which could briefly impact travel. But overall the outlook is good for Thanksgiving travel in our area.